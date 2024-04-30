Man With Sword Attacks Several People Including 2 Cops In London, Arrested

We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured," cops said.

A man with a sword was arrested in Hainault, east of London after several people were attacked and injured, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The force said it was called just before 7:00 am (0600 GMT) after a vehicle drove into a house and reports that "people have been stabbed".

"At this time we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers," a statement read.

"We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured."

Police and emergency services are in Hainault at a serious incident in which a man with a sword has been arrested.



We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community - this incident does not appear to be terror-related. pic.twitter.com/M2ljxeBu32 — Redbridge MPS (@MPSRedbridge) April 30, 2024

The Met, which polices an area of 620 square miles (1,605 square kilometres) of Greater London, said a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

