Video: Flight To Surat Running Late, Passengers Perform Garba At Goa Airport

Mayur had travelled to Goa for work. But he wanted to wrap it up early and return to Surat to celebrate Navratri, a nine-day festival observed in honour of goddess Durga. He had booked train tickets but since the service was delayed, he cancelled the train ticket and booked a flight ticket instead. To his surprise, even the flight was delayed by five hours. But that could dampen Mayur and his fellow passengers' spirits. They turned Goa airport into mela ground and performed Garba in unison.

Surat-bound flight was scheduled to depart from Goa at 5 pm on Sunday evening. Passengers were looking forward to going to Surat and participating in Navratri festivities, particularly Garba. But the flight was delayed due to a technical issue.

Mayur, one of the passengers, expressed his eagerness to reach Surat to a flight attendant. And that opened doors to celebration at the airport.

The flight attendant arranged for speakers, bringing everyone together for Garba. The video of people, including airline staff, dancing to folk songs, has gone viral.

In a viral video, people are seen clapping to traditional beats, twirling, and swaying in a circle. A man, standing in the middle of the circle, can be seen asking people to increase the radius of the circle so that more people can join. In between, airline staff is seen joining the celebration and tapping foot.

In the background, several other passengers waiting for their flight, can be seen enjoying the dance.