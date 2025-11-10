Video: Fire Rages, Chaos After Blast In Car Near Delhi's Red Fort

Smoke billowed from burning vehicles outside the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, as chaos ensued amid the crowd on the street after a blast led to the death of eight people and injured six.

Visuals of the powerful blast near the historic landmark in Delhi showed a vehicle burning, while other vehicles in proximity were also seen in a mangled state. Such was the likely impact of the blast that some vehicles parked just metres away also had shattered windscreens. Shattered glass lay scattered near the site of the blast, visuals showed.

Another video showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another showed an injured man on the ground.

20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, with visuals showing firefighting operations already underway.

Several people were rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital. The Delhi Police's Special Cell has also reached the area, and they have cordoned off the site of the explosion.

"I saw a huge fireball from my terrace, and came running down to see what happened. The explosion was very loud. My house is near the gurdwara," a resident told NDTV.

The Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is located in the congested Old Delhi area. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Delhi.