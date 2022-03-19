On Camera, Dancing Man Stabs Himself During Stunt At Holi Celebrations

He can be seen stabbing himself four times with the knife in an attempt to recreate a stunt sequence.

Indore:

Indore:

A 38-year-old man accidentally stabbed himself while enacting a stunt during Holi celebrations in the Banganga area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday night.

Police said Gopal Solanki, who was dancing with his friends and had a knife in his hands, accidentally stabbed himself when he tried to enact a stunt

A video of the incident shows a heavily drunk Gopal dancing with his friends around the Holi Pyre. He can then be seen stabbing himself four times with the knife in an attempt to recreate a stunt sequence.

Mr Solanki's friends and family members rushed him to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences where the doctors declared him dead, officials added.  

