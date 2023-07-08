Video: Dalit Man Slapped, Forced To Lick Slipper In Uttar Pradesh

The Dalit man seen licking the man's slipper

Seated on a wooden bed, the man thrust his right foot forward for the Dalit man to lick it following an altercation. On cue, the Dalit man squatted down on his haunches, his hands touching the ground, and began licking the slippers of the man, who sat nonchalantly through it with hands on his waist and a pen in his breast pocket, showed a video.

The Dalit man, Rajendra, was also forced to perform sit-ups holding his ears, the video showed further.

The incident, which took place earlier this week and is now in wide circulation, was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Sonabhdra district.

A police case under the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Act (Prevention of Atrocity Act) 1989 (SC/ST Act), along with other sections in the Indian Penal code, has been filed against the aggressor.

The aggressor has been identified as Tejbali Singh, an electricity department lineman.

"There was an electricity issue at the house of the maternal uncle of the Dalit. The lineman reached the spot and started thrashing the man. The video shows that Tejbali made him lick his slippers," said a police officer from the area.

In another video, the lineman arm-wrestles Rajendra to the ground and slaps him repeatedly, with choicest cuss words thrown in. He even threatened him not to visit the area again.

The Dalit man was visiting his maternal uncle.