Congress Worker Kicks Zubeen Garg's Photo, Vandalises Party Office In Assam

Congress workers vandalised a party office in Assam's Bijni and kicked late singer Zubeen Garg's picture amid a protest following the party's decision not to field a candidate from the constituency. The video of the incident has since gone viral, sparking a row.

In a viral video shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Pijush Hazarika on X (formerly Twitter), a man is seen kicking Zubeen Garg's poster put up on the wall and breaking a window. In the background, chairs are seen lying upside down and some even broken.

Calling it a "heinous act", Hazarika accused Congress of using Zubeen Garg's name for political gains but disrespecting the singer and emotions of people.

"Congress workers committed this heinous act of disrespecting #BelovedZubeen. This is an assault on sentiments of Assam. Mind you, this comes after Cong milked his name in the entire election season. Now their duplicity stands exposed," Hazarika wrote.

Today in @INCAssam Bijni Office , Congress workers committed this heinous act of disrespecting #BelovedZubeen. This is an assault on sentiments of Assam.



Mind you , this comes after Cong milked his name in the entire election season. Now their duplicity stands exposed pic.twitter.com/uNYqhGih6B — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) March 22, 2026

Congress sources said that the party has suspended the worker seen targeting Garg's picture and vandalising the office. Assam police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) and detained the worker in question for interrogation, following which he was arrested today.

Zubeen Garg's Death

Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, following an alleged drowning incident in Singapore, where he had gone to perform at the North East India Festival (NEIF).

According to investigation in Singapore, Garg declined to wear a life jacket and died of drowning. He initially wore a life jacket but removed it and later refused to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the Singapore court.

The singer had a medical history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last known epileptic episode in 2024.

In India, a murder angle is being probed. Seven people, including band member Amritprava Mahanta, two personal security officers (PSOs) - Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora - and former manager Siddhartha Sarma, have been arrested in the case.

Earlier in January, Garg's family submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the setup of a special court, expedite trial in Assam, and take appropriate diplomatic-legal action in Singapore in the case of his death.

The memorandum stated that a detailed and reasoned statement has been placed before the coroner in Singapore through emails and on the first day of inquiry at the coroner's by Zubeen Garg's uncle, seeking factual clarity regarding the sequence of events, safety measures, human decisions, and the emergency response surrounding Zubeen's death.

"These questions are an opportunity lost in the final hours of Zubeen's life, and they should be fully and transparently examined," the memorandum stated.