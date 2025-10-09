Video: Caught Without Train Ticket, Teacher Accuses Checker Of Harassment

A video that has gone viral captures a clash between a Bihar government teacher and a train ticket examiner. Caught travelling without a ticket in an AC coach, the woman accused the TTE of harassing her, capturing the attention of social media users.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Aap mujhe pareshan kar rahe hai. Aap mujhe pareshan karne ke udeyesh se aisa kar rahe hai." (You're bothering me. You're doing this with the intention of bothering me.)

The TTE responds, "It's not about troubling. You don't have the tickets. Aap iske pehle bhi bina ticket ke travel ki hai. (You have travelled without a ticket before also.) You are a Master (teacher) in the Bihar government."

The woman insists, "You are lying. I am not telling any lies." The TTE continues, "I remember very clearly. You are a teacher in the Bihar government and you travel without tickets. And if you have any tickets, then show us."

Victim Genderpic.twitter.com/CbiKB63sd7 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 7, 2025

Throughout the exchange, the TTE records the incident on her phone, while the woman is also seen busy on her own phone. At one point, the woman says, "Please show me your phone. Don't record like this." The TTE calmly replies, "Please don't touch me."

The argument escalates as the woman says, "I am going. You are harassing a woman." The TTE counters, "I am troubling you? You don't have the ticket. I am asking you to go in sleeper (sleeper coach) and you are not going. And you are saying that I am troubling you."

She continues, "And what will you do if I don't leave? You have been troubling me for such a long time. I know you are recording me." The TTE replies firmly, "Of course I am. You are not taking a ticket and then you are saying that you are getting troubled."

Finally, as the woman picked up her bag to leave, she said to TTE, "You are a useless person." The TTE responds, "It's not me who is useless, it's you. If I am calling you a useless person, you feel bad, but when you said that, it's fine? You are a Bihar government teacher and travel without tickets."

The video has sparked widespread discussion and debate online, with many social media users criticising the woman for allegedly playing the "victim card." Some commenters pointed out that it was inappropriate for a government teacher to travel without a ticket, especially while confronting a ticket examiner who was doing his job.