Video Calls Himanta Sarma 'Copy Paste BJP CM'. How He Reacted

Himanta Biswa Sarma as seen writing in the visitor's book.

A video showing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma allegedly copying from a ready text to fill up a visitor's book while visiting a state school has sparked criticism. The Chief Minister has reacted to the video defending himself.

Himanta Sarma can be seen writing in the visitor's register with a readymade text placed right next to it, shows the video posted on Twitter by Roshan Rai.

"Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying," Mr Rai alleged.

Hours later, the Chief Minister reacted to the video, saying that he does not know Hindi and English very well.

The video, which generated mixed reactions, shows the Chief Minister writing in English.

I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it. https://t.co/DgeVCvqwfg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2023

"That's your humbleness you replied to baseless tweets," said twitter user Ashutosh J Dubey.

"Why not write in your first language?" asked another.

Someone pointed out that the Chief Minister has three degrees.

"Himanta Biswa has done 3 degrees BA, MA, LLB. If he can't write two sentences of appreciation even after 3 degrees then he truly belongs to #AnpadhJamaat. And also why are you ashamed of writing in your mother tongue? Write in Assamese," said yet another.

"Proud of you sir. Admitting negatives in social media platforms is a very big thing," said another.