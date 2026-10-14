Video: Bikes Skid As Painted Kolkata Flyover After Beautification Drive Turns It Slippery

Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) and Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC) have come under scrutiny after a video showed three motorcycle drivers skidding and falling on the colour-smeared Chingrighata flyover in Kolkata on Wednesday (Oct 14). The incident captured by a tailing car's dashcam shows the riders driving cautiously on the painted VIBGYOR stretch before falling in a rather synchronised manner, while negotiating a mild flyover bend.

The incident took place around midday while it was raining, as the newly-painted tarmac offered little to no grip for the motorbike riders. The KMDA and HRBC have undertaken this special initiative as part of the city's beautification drive centred around the Durga Puja festival. The road surfaces of extremely busy flyovers in Kolkata, such as Chingrighata flyovers, were painted in rainbow colours.

Notably, Chingrighata is one of the busiest flyovers in the city, connecting the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass to Sector V. Enamel paint, which lacks anti-skid properties, was allegedly used to paint the road instead of the ideal thermoplastic material. As a result, the road becomes as dangerous as a skating rink when wet.

The flyovers were painted last week after the police allowed a restricted block between 11 pm and 7 am. Among other flyovers and bridges chosen for the beautification drive are Aurobindo Setu, Dhana Dhanye Setu, Chetla Bridge and two culverts near Metropolitan crossing on EM Bypass.

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Durga Puja Celebrations In Kolkata

The Durga Puja celebrations kicked off in West Bengal with a mega event at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Saturday (Oct 10) with about 40,000 people in attendance. The event, held on the occasion of Mahalaya, marked the beginning of Durga Puja, with the newly elected BJP government pulling all the stops to make it a grand affair.

"All Durga Pujas will follow the proper religious traditions this year," said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, taking a swipe at his predecessor and TMC leader, Mamata Banerjee.

“This is the first time pujas have not been inaugurated before time. This is our tradition; everybody has to follow the religious scripture and traditions. Every religion has its own rules and regulations. No Chief Minister has enough power to change the dates of religious events on their own will,” Adhikari added.

As per Adhikari, an additional 12,400 community Durga Pujas are being organised in the state this year, an uptick from the 45,000 Durga Pujas under the previous administration.