After Viral Skid Videos, Kolkata Scrubs Colour Paint From Flyover Road

Science has won in Kolkata, finally. After motorists reported accidents due to a combination of lack of traction following rain and disorientation while driving on a flyover whose road had been painted in bright colours like a rainbow ahead of the festival season, the authorities have scrubbed the paint off the road overnight.

Several motorists especially two-wheeler riders have reported that the sudden change in colour of the road while driving at night left them unable to adjust their sight, in addition to the road becoming very slippery due to the paint getting mixed with rainwater.

The new paint scheme - not on the walls and pillars of the flyovers but on the road itself - had been made for Gariahat flyover in south Kolkata, Chingrighata flyover in the east, and a stretch of road in the heart of the city.

The authorities had said the colour work was done while "keeping safety guidelines in mind".

Soon, videos of bikes skidding one after another at night on Gariahat flyover surfaced on social media and people shared them widely. Many raised concerns about safety.

An investigation has been ordered by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The authorities said they are looking into how the accidents happened when the paint was supposed to have "anti-skid" properties.

At Chingrighata flyover, some reflector blocks have been placed to help control the speed of vehicles.

In Asansol, at least 200 km away from Kolkata, the experience from the state capital on painting flyover roads has made the authorities cautious and led them to taking precautionary actions. They have now given instructions to remove similar colours which were painted on the road of a flyover in the city.