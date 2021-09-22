Kolkata Influencer Fined For Dancing On Flyover. Video Is Viral

Sandy Saha was filmed dancing to the song Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne.

Sandy Saha, a social media influencer from Kolkata, West Bengal, has landed in trouble for a video which shows him dancing on a busy flyover. The video shows Mr Saha stepping out of a car after it is parked on the city's Maa flyover, walking up to the road divider and dancing. According to India Today, Kolkata Police filed a case against the owner of the car on Tuesday. The traffic control room in Lalbazar identified the owner of the vehicle from CCTV footage and through the video that Mr Saha shared on Facebook.

In the 3-minute and 38-second clip, he can be seen dancing to the song Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne. The choice of song does not seem accidental - Maa flyover is the same flyover which recently featured in a newspaper advertisement to boost the image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, many social media users identified the flyover as the 'Maa Flyover' in central Kolkata, built by Mamata Bannerjee's government.

Watch Sandy Saha's video below:

Since being posted last Monday, the video has racked up 4.2 million views on Facebook. In the comments section, many tagged Kolkata Police, asking them to take action against the influencer for violating traffic rules.

The Kolkata Police filed a case on its own initiative and sent a fine notice to Mr Saha and the people who were present with him at the time of filming.

According to Firstpost, Sandy Saha, who has over 1.5 million Facebook followers, denied any wrongdoing. He later admitted he did not know that stopping cars on a flyover is prohibited.

Recently, another social media influencer landed in trouble for a similar stunt. Shreya Kalra, of Indore, filmed herself dancing at a traffic signal for an Instagram video and was served a notice for violating traffic rules.