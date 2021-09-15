Indore Woman's Viral Zebra Crossing Dance Was A Hit With All Except Police

A woman in Indore was filmed dancing at a traffic signal.

A woman was filmed running across the road to dance at a busy intersection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after the traffic signal turned red. The stunt, performed for an Instagram video, has now landed her in trouble with the police, who have served her with a notice for violating traffic rules.

The woman, identified as Shreya Kalra, shared the video on her Instagram account three days ago, from where it quickly went viral. The video shows Ms Kalra, dressed in black, running across the road to a zebra crossing as cars slowed to a halt. She then danced to Woman by Doja Cat, even as commuters waiting at the traffic signal looked bemused by her performance.

The video was filmed at Rasoma Square in Indore. At the beginning of the clip, the Instagrammer also filmed herself at a public place without a mask - something which several social media users criticised her for.

At Rasoma square in Indore a girl ran across the road to dance on the zebra crossing as soon as the traffic signal turned red, her video became viral on social media platform, later police served a notice to the girl for violating the traffic rules. pic.twitter.com/9ZIeWHhSwO — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 15, 2021

The video attracted critical comments on Instagram, and Ms Kalra has now updated its caption, urging her followers to obey traffic rules. "Please do not break the rules - red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I'm dancing [sic]," she wrote, also urging her followers to wear masks.

This is not the first time that stunts performed for social media fame have landed the performer in trouble. Recently, the Mumbai Police booked two riders for a motorcycle stunt in which they were filmed flinging themselves off the vehicle.

