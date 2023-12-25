Video: Big Car Pileup Near Delhi After Series Of Crashes Amid Dense Fog

The accident took place in the Hafizpur Kotwali area of Hapur.

A major accident took place today on the Hapur-Bulandshahr highway in Uttar Pradesh due to the prevailing foggy conditions in the state, police said. More than a dozen vehicles collided in a chain reaction amid dense fog that has shrouded the region.

The accident took place in the Hafizpur Kotwali area of Hapur, approximately 86 km from the national capital. Videos of the accident show vehicles piled up on the highway. Several of the cars involved in the crash were severely damaged. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to rescue those injured in the crash. Police officials were also seen at the accident site, guiding traffic.

A blanket of fog enveloped most parts of north India on Monday as cold weather conditions prevailed in the region. The fog affected flight operations at Delhi airport as visibility in some parts of the national capital was reduced to zero. Several airlines issued advisory warning passengers of disruptions in the arrival and departure timings.

In a separate accident, several people travelling in a Haryana roadways bus were injured after it collided with a trolley near Ashrafgarh Dauri village in Jind district. Passengers on the bus said that the accident happened due to dense fog. The bus driver and some other passengers were injured in the road accident.

Other parts of North India also witnessed a dip in temperature with Haryana recording a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees celsius, while it remained at 15.5 degrees Celsius in Uttar Pradesh and 21 degrees Celsius in Madhya Pradesh.