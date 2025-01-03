Flight, Train Ops Hit As Visibility Plummets Amid Dense Fog Across North India

Dense fog enveloped various parts of North India, bringing visibility and temperatures down and impacting train and flight operations.

As per the past 24 hours data of the IMD, Delhi witnessed a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius, a departure of three degrees below normal and and minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius. Delhi is expected to witness fog till January 8, with light rain likely on January 6. The temperature in Delhi as of Friday morning was 9.6 degrees Celsius, making it the fifth cold day in a row for the National Capital.

As per the CPCB, the Air Quality Index is at 309 at the Lodhi Road station, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dense fog engulfs the national capital as cold wave grips the city.



(Visuals from Akshardham)

Flights of many airlines, including SpiceJet, Indigo and Air India, were affected even as the Delhi airport reported an average delay of five minutes for arrival flights and 11 minutes for departure flights, as per FlightRadar24.

While SpiceJet said all flights coming in and going to Amritsar and Guwahati are affected due to bad weather, IndiGo issued a travel advisory with special focus on the Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Guwahati routes.

Airlines urged travellers to check flight schedules while planning their journey, while also warning that flights might be cancelled if the visibility remains poor.

Meanwhile, train departing from and arriving in Delhi are also running late, while some route are being operated with changed timings.

Dense fog is expected to remain over Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Amritsar and Guwahati on Friday. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Nowcast warning for dense to very dense fog has been issued for Delhi, Rajasthan's Kota, Bundi, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sri Ganganagar and Tonk, Punjab's Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala, and Haryana's Kurukshetra, Amabal, Panchkula and Yamunanagar. Meanwhile, light rain and snow is expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

#WATCH | Delhi | People take the help of a bonfire to keep themselves warm as mercury dips in the National Capital.



(Visuals from Lodhi Road)

A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees Celsius and the highest or lowest temperature is at least 4.5 degrees lower than what is considered normal for a specific period.

Amid cold wave conditions, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered suspension of classes till 8 in all schools of the district until further orders. The Met has predicted a low of 8 degrees Celsius on Friday.