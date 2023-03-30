Video Appears To Show Tripura BJP MLA Watching Porn In Assembly

Jadav Lal Nath represents the Bagbassa constituency in Tripura.

A video showing a BJP MLA from Tripura allegedly watching porn on his mobile phone during the state assembly session has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and criticism. The MLA, Jadav Lal Nath, represents the Bagbassa constituency in the northeastern state.

The incident reportedly took place when the assembly was discussing issues related to the state budget. The video, which was captured by someone sitting behind Mr Nath, shows him scrolling through a feed of video clips, pausing and intently watching a clip that appears to be pornographic, on his phone while the speaker and other MLAs were speaking.

The BJP has demanded an explanation from the MLA and summoned him, party sources said. Mr Nath has not responded to the allegations or the video yet. Sources said that he left the assembly premises soon after the session was over.

This is not the first time that a BJP leader has been caught watching porn in a public place. In 2012, two ministers of the then BJP government in Karnataka were forced to resign after they were seen watching porn clips on their phones inside the state assembly. The ministers, Laxman Savadi and CC Patil were later reinstated by the party after a probe cleared them of any wrongdoing.