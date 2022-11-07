Video Of Assam Teacher With Machete In School Goes Viral. He Is Suspended

Mr Das is a resident of the Tarapur area in Silchar, and has been working as a teacher for over 11 years.

In a bizarre incident in Assam's Cachar district, the head teacher of a lower primary school has been rusticated after he came to the school wielding a machete. The video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police and the education department to take action against the head teacher, identified as 38-year-old Dhritimedha Das.

Mr Das is a resident of the Tarapur area in Silchar, and has been working as a teacher for over 11 years at the Radhamadhab Buniyadi School.

On Saturday, the police got a call from the school and rushed there to find the teacher with the machete.

Police sources said that the suspended head teacher had claimed that he was angry and frustrated because of irregularities by other teachers, and was trying to caution them by showing the machete.

He has been suspended, but hasn't been detained, as other teachers or school authorities are yet to file an official police complaint.