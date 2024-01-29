Video: 5 UP Leaders Injured As Stage Collapses During BJP Ally OP Rajbhar's Event

A party spokesperson said the leaders sustained minor injuries

At least five leaders of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) suffered minor injuries when a portion of a dais collapsed during a public meeting of party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident took place around 3 pm and Om Prakash Rajbhar escaped unhurt, party spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said.

Five or six party leaders sustained minor injuries, he added.

#WATCH | Stage collapsed during a public meeting of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Chief OP Rajbhar in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zWE1uMTESR — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

Addressing the meeting in Humayunpur, SBSP chief Rajbhar Samajwadi Party president said Akhilesh Yadav was in shock after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar severed ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and joined hands with the BJP to form the government in Bihar.

JD(U) president Kumar on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)