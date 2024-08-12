BJP Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Party Gets New Election Symbol By Poll Body

The SBSP, an ally of the BJP, has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Tuesday announced that it has been allotted 'key' as its new election symbol by the Election Commission.

"We had applied for a change of the election symbol almost a month back. Our plea has been accepted. We were allotted the new symbol -- 'key' -- the day before yesterday (Saturday)," SBSP national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar told PTI on Monday.

"The new symbol will replace the old election symbol of 'stick'," he said.

SBSP president Om Prakash Rajbhar informed party workers about the development at a party meeting in Lucknow.

At the meeting, he also told the party workers and office bearers that the SBSP has influence not only in Uttar Pradesh but also in Bihar.

"The party will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar strongly," he said.

The SBSP, an ally of the BJP, has six MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the meeting, SBSP national principal general secretary Arvind Rajbhar said the party and its workers will fulfil any responsibility that will be given to them as part of the NDA in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls.

"Our workers will work unitedly with full dedication to ensure the victory of NDA candidates," he said.

On preparations for the launch of a new system for recognising madrasas, Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is also the state minority welfare minister, said, "Our effort is to open two universities. We want to affiliate the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education with the universities and all madrasas will be recognised (by the universities)."

