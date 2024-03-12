UP Chief Minister Allocates Portfolios To 4 Newly Inducted Ministers

They were sworn in as ministers by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday allocated portfolios to the four newly inducted ministers, including SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and RLD's Anil Kumar.

BJP leaders Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Kumar Sharma are the other two entrants in the state Cabinet, in what is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its position in several regions of the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

They were sworn in as ministers by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Adityanath on March 5.

While Rajbhar has been given the responsibility of Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare, Haj, and Muslim Waqf departments, Chauhan has got Prison Department, according to Director of Information, Shishir.

Sharma has got IT and Electronics and Kumar Science and Technology Department, he said.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) are now a part of the ruling NDA.

