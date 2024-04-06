Video: 100-Foot Chariot For Temple Fair Collapses, Narrowly Misses Devotees

No injuries have been reported.

An over 100-foot structure built for a religious and cultural event collapsed in Karnataka on Saturday, narrowly missing an electric pole as well as a crowd of devotees, who managed to get out of the way in the nick of time. No injuries have been reported.

The chariot was built for the Huskur Madduramma temple fair, which is held every year in Anekal near Bengaluru. Four such chariots were being taken to the town, pulled by bulls and tractors, when one of them began to lean.

Videos show one of the decorated structures, which was pulled by bulls, come crashing down, narrowly missing a large electric pole, throwing up a cloud of dust and agitating some of the animals. People can also be seen running to get out of the way.

Thousands gather in Anekal for the festival every year and the chariots are the star attraction.

