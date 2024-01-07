'Very Emotional': PM Modi's Praise For Singer's 'Shree Ram Ghar Aaye' Bhajan

PM Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla on January 22 (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised singer Geeta Rabari for her Bhajan 'Shree Ram Ghar Aaye,' based on Lord Ram and Ayodhya.

"The wait for the arrival of Ram Lala in the divine grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is about to end. My family members across the country are eagerly waiting for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya. This bhajan of Geetaben Rabari ji to welcome him is very emotional," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.

Geeta Rabari's song about Lord Rama and Ayodhya comes at the same time as the excitement at the Ram Mandir.

Earlier, addressing countrymen during the 108th episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said there was much excitement and enthusiasm across the country ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

"People are finding different channels or outlets to give voice to their feelings around the opening of the Ram Temple. You must have seen that over the past few days, several 'bhajans' (devotional songs) have been composed on the theme of Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are composing verses around the grand consecration event, while experienced and well-regarded artists, emerging poets, and lyricists are coming up with soul-stirring 'bhajans'. I have also shared some of these (devotional) songs on my social media handles. It seems that the world of art is adding to the general festive ambience around this historic moment in its own unique style," PM Modi said.

He also acknowledged the poems, prose, and other creative elements that are coming to the fore ahead of the Ram Temple opening on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)