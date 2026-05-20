"Very Deceptive": Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Vodka In Tetra Packs

The Supreme Court today sought the Centre's response to a plea seeking a ban on the sale of alcohol in "inconspicuous packages" such as Tetra Packs and sachets, saying such packaging could mislead consumers and encourage underage drinking.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to Centre and the excise departments of many states on a petition filed by the non-profit, Community Against Drunken Driving.

"This is very deceptive. Notice issued," Chief Justice Kant said.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Vipin Nair said many such alcohol products do not carry prominent warnings and are packaged in a way that resembles fruit juices.

"Unlike tobacco, there is no warning. These packs look like fruit juices but contain vodka, with pictures of apples and labels such as chilli mango vodka," Nair told the court.

In its plea, the petitioner asked the court to direct the Centre to make a uniform policy for all states and Union Territories banning the sale of alcohol in such packaging.

The petition sought a standard definition of "bottling", limiting it to glass bottles or other clearly distinguishable containers.

The organisation said Tetra Pack and sachet packaging makes alcohol easier to conceal and transport, increasing the risk of underage consumption, drinking in moving vehicles, smuggling across state borders, and environmental harm.

"Such packaging, being deceptively similar to fruit juices, facilitates easy access and concealment, encourages underage consumption, promotes public drinking and drunk driving, and even enables smuggling across state borders," it said.

The petition said such products are marketed and designed to mislead consumers.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court criticised the growing sale of liquor in Tetra Packs, noting that the packaging closely resembled fruit juice cartons. The observation had come during the hearing of cross-petitions in a trademark dispute between two whisky brands.