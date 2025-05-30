Vehicle With 11 Tourists Falls 1,000 Feet Into Teesta River In North Sikkim

A tourist vehicle with 11 passengers travelling in Sikkim's Mangan district plunged 1,00 feet from a cliff into the Teesta river on Thursday. Two critically injured passengers were rescued from the accident spot and rushed initially to Chungthang Primary Health Centre and later to Mangan District hospital.

Mangan Police have confirmed that one body was recovered while search operations for eight missing passengers was carried out all night by Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sikkim Police and Mangan District Administration.

The tourists were reportedly from West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, and other parts of the country.

Mangan District Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims as identification and family notifications are still underway. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing under difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The missing persons include BJP leader Itishree Jena from Jajpur Road area of Odisha, who was reportedly travelling with her family when the tragic accident occurred.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended his support, and the Odisha government has initiated discussions with the Sikkim government to expedite rescue efforts as families of the missing tourists await updates.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has issued a statement on the accident. "I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred on the night of 29th May near Chubombu, Mangan district, where a tourist vehicle fell into the Teesta river while traveling from Lachen to Lachung. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families during this extremely difficult time," he said.

"Rescue operations began immediately under the supervision of SP Mangan, with the dedicated efforts of the police, ITBP, fire and medical teams, and local volunteers. Two individuals have been rescued and are receiving medical care. The search for others is ongoing, with NDRF teams joining the operation," Prem Singh Tamang added.

"Our government is fully committed to extending all possible support to the victims and their families. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary resource is deployed for the ongoing rescue and relief efforts. Let us stand united in this hour of grief and extend our support to those affected," Prem Singh Tamang said.

With inputs from Pankaj Dhungel