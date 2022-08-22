Savarkar Posters Appear At Karnataka Congress Party Office Amid Row

Police have removed the Savarkar posters from the Congress party office in Karnataka. (File)

Police on Monday morning removed posters of VD Savarkar put up last night by unknown persons at the Congress party office in Karnataka's Vijayapura. Police have increased security in the area.

The move comes amid a row over Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's comments on the ongoing Savarkar poster row in Shivamogga that led to clashes on Independence Day.

Meanwhile, a BJP functionary today admitted his involvement in the conspiracy of pasting Savarkar's posters. He said, "We are the ones who pasted Savarkar's photo. Savarkar's photo was burnt under the leadership of Congress leaders in Hubli. Congress has repeatedly created controversy over Savarkar. They have burned it."

"It is not a big deal that we have pasted a photo. Congress has used the Savarkar issue for propaganda. Congress should respect Savarkar and read books about him, What message is Congress trying to send by burning Savarkar's photo?" he said.

Earlier, the Congress in Udupi district requested the police and the district administration to remove Savarkar's posters pasted on the walls of its party office.

"We are worried because they (BJP) workers installed it today but can later tear it down themselves and create problems. They have deputed several police officials for the protection of the poster. It looks shameful. That is why we are objecting to it," said a local Congress leader.

Karnataka Police last Monday, which marked the completion of 75 years of Independence, imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners.

Last week, Siddaramaiah lashed out against the BJP and raised questions on the attempts to put up Savarkar posters in Muslim-dominated areas.

Siddaramiah had told reporters, "Why did they put Savarakar's photo in a Muslim area and remove Tipu Sultan's portrait? BJP is doing double standard politics."

During his recent visit to rain-hit areas in Kodagu, Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP workers threw eggs at his car and showed him black flags. The BJP said that the people of the area had protested against Siddaramaiah's remarks which were "against the majority Hindu society".

Siddaramaiah said that he has decided to lay siege to the SP office in Kodagu on August 26 to condemn the incident.

