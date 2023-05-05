Veep Jagdeep Dhankhar Departs For UK To Attend King Charles' Coronation

Jagdeep Dhankhar is accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday embarked on a two-day visit to London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III which will take place on Saturday morning.

During his visit to the UK, Mr Dhankhar will join a gathering of about 2,000 dignitaries, including heads of state and governments, at the coronation ceremony. The Vice President is accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar.

The UK extended an invitation recently to the international community, including India, to attend the coronation Ceremony.

On Tuesday, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis called on Mr Dhankhar to discuss preparations for the coronation ceremony of King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

"Honour to call on the Vice President before he attends the Coronation - a momentous occasion and an opportunity to further deepen UK-India ties," the British High Commissioner tweeted.

The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday. The event will mark almost seven decades since the last coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

As per the royal family, on Saturday morning, King Charles III and Camilla will travel from Buckingham Palace in the King's procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach - which was created in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

There will be two processions through the streets of London on the coronation day - one taking the King to be crowned and a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace after the historic service, where the monarch and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance, as per a CNN report.

The coronation of Elizabeth II as Queen of the UK and the other Commonwealth realms took place on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London.

India and UK have a historic relationship and share values of democracy, the rule of law and many complementarities and convergences. The relationship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 with the adoption of Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations.

Last September, President Droupadi Murmu visited London to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

