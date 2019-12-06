Telangana Top Cop VC Sajjanar Led Warangal Police During Similar Op In 2008

VC Sajjanar who led Friday's operation in Telangana is the Police Commissioner of Cyberabad.

One of the police officers in the team that shot dead four men accused of raping and killing a veterinarian in Telangana, VC Sajjanar, has been involved in "encounters" in the past.

Mr Sajjanar, the Cyberabad police chief, was leading the team that took the four accused to the scene of the crime at 3 am on Friday, apparently for a reconstruction. The police claim two of the men attacked them, snatched their weapons and fired. They claimed they opened fire in self-defence.

In 2008, Mr Sajjanar was in Warangal when three men charged with throwing acid on two girls were shot dead by the police.

Residents of the city, then part of undivided Andhra Pradesh, remember the encounter in which three people who allegedly threw acid on two engineering students were killed. Mr Sajjanar was Superintendent of Police at the time.

In December 2008, the police said the three persons attacked the team which went to recover a motorcycle used by them.

There was a public outcry over the acid attack in which the faces of the two girls were disfigured. One of the girls died of her burns in Hyderabad. "We all felt sorry for the girls who were subjected to the acid attack (in 2008). But we were relieved when the three accused were killed in an encounter. Now also we were feeling sad about Disha. We believe justice is done to the family of Disha," Amaranth, a local businessman told Press Trust of India on Friday.

The charred body of the woman working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital was found under a culvert in the Shadnagar station limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on November 28, a day after she went missing.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman and later burning her body.