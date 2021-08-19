Vasundhara Raje Back On BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra Posters In Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje said she does not believe in the politics of posters (File)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is back on BJP posters, indicating efforts for a "patch up" in the party nearly two months after a row.

Posters made for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, being taken out by Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, now have photos of Vasundhara Raje, along with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary.

Ms Raje's photo was missing from the poster put outside the party's state office in June, fuelling speculations about an internal dispute.

A few days ago during a visit to Jhalawar in Rajasthan, Ms Raje spoke on the issue for the first time and said that she does not believe in the politics of posters but wants to live in the hearts of the people.

Commenting on Ms Raje's inclusion in the new poster, a senior leader of the party said this might have been done on directions of a Union minister.

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which started from Alwar's Bhiwadi on Thursday, will cover a distance of over 400 km in three days.

Bhupendra Yadav and other leaders will interact with people at 40 places in Alwar, Jaipur and Ajmer. The yatra is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the central government and strengthening the party's connection with the people at the grassroots level.