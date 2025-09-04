Vasundhara Raje's Closed-Door Meet With RSS Chief Sets Political Circles Abuzz

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's closed-door meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur has set political circles abuzz.

Ms Raje, who is on a two-day tour of Jodhpur, met Mr Bhagwat at Adarsh Vidya Mandir in Lal Sagar area, on her way to the shrine of Ramdeora near Jaislamer. The meeting lasted about 20 minutes.

What exactly transpired in the meeting - if they discussed politics or something else - is not known yet since her close associates, like former district president Bhopal Singh Badla, former RAJSICO chairman Meghraj Lohia, Ghanshyam Vaishnav, and other leaders were not present in the meeting room.

Mr Bhagwat is in Jodhpur for an all-India coordination meeting of the RSS and its affiliate organisations on September 5-7, which will likely be attended by around 300 senior office-bearers from 32 RSS-linked organisations.

After meeting the RSS chief, Ms Raje visited two shrines in Jodhpur, Bada Ramdwara in Surasagar and Jugaljodi Temple in Raika Bagh, where she met Senacharya Achalanand Giri Maharaj. She also visited the shrine of Ramdeora near Pokhran.

Ms Raje was in the news recently over her "exile" remark at a katha (sermon) in Dholpur. "Exile comes in everyone's life, but it's not permanent. It comes and goes; one must have composure," she had said, triggering a political flutter.

The BJP leader is expected to travel to Pushkar and Ajmer today to offer condolences for the death of Minister Suresh Rawat's father.