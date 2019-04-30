Varuthini Ekadashi: Date, Time, Importance, Fasting Rules

Varuthini Ekadashi is observed during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month.

Varuthini Ekadashi, also called Baruthani Ekadashi is a holy day of the Hindus when Lord Vishnu, specially his fifth avatar Vamana is worshipped. Devotees fast for an entire day to seek his blessings. Ekadashi fasting is observed on every 11th lunar day in the Hindu calendar. This year, Varuthini Ekadashi is observed on March 30. Varuthini Ekadashi is observed during Krishna Paksha of Vaishakha month according to north Indian Purnimant calendar and Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to South Indian Amavasyant calendar. However, both North Indian and South Indian observe it on the same day.

On Varuthini Ekadashi, devotees observe fast by avoiding beans, wheat, rice and pulses. They can have water, milk, fruits, sabudana, sweet potato, potato, groundnuts and chestnuts during the fasting period. Devotees also make donations and all charitable actions are believed to please one's ancestors, the gods and all living beings.

According to drikpanchamg.com, Varuthini Ekadashi timings are:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:04 PM on April 29, 2019

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 12:18 AM on May 01, 2019

Breaking Ekadashi fast:

Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. The most preferred time to break the fast is Pratahkal (morning). One should avoid breaking the fast during Madhyahna (afternoon). If due to some reasons, one is not able to break the fast during morning, then one should do it after noon.

Next year, Varuthini Ekadashi will be observed on April 18, 2020.

