BJP Acts Against Varun Gandhi After His Tweets On Farmers Run Over

The names of Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the fresh list of the BJP national executive posted today amid a flurry of tweets by the BJP MP, condemning the events of UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. The party brushed off the omission – sources said such rejigs are a "routine exercise".

Varun Gandhi was the only BJP leader to take flag the issue, in which the son of a BJP Union minister has been accused of murder. Ashish Mishra, the son of BJP's junior home minister Ajay Mishra, has not been questioned or arrested.

Calling it "murder", Mr Gandhi has demanded accountability.

On Tuesday, Varun Gandhi had tweeted a rather grainy video of a black SUV hitting the farmers from behind. He said it was enough to "shake the soul".

Yesterday, tweeting what he called a "crystal clear video" of the SUV ploughing through a group of peaceful protesters from behind, Mr Gandhi called for "accountability for the innocent blood of farmers".

"Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer," he posted on Twitter.

He has also written to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ask for a CBI probe and Rs 1 crore compensation for the dead farmers' families.