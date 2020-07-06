Vande Bharat Mission: Spicejet Operating 25 Flights From UAE, Saudi Arabia And Oman

SpiceJet said it has operated six flights under the mission (Representational)

Private carrier SpiceJet said it is operating 25 repatriation flights from three Middle Eastern countries to India under the Vande Bharat Mission.

In a press release, the airline said it will help bring back close to 4,500 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

SpiceJet said it has operated six flights under the mission from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam so far bringing back over a thousand Indian nationals to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur.

"The airline will operate another 19 flights this month from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and Muscat to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai," the low-cost carrier added.

The government launched the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from across the world following curbs imposed on international travel to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

