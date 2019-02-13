Deciding Valentine's Day Look? Here Are Some Tips From Experts

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: Carry whatever you choose to wear with confidence.

Valentine's Day is just a day away and if you have not been able to decide on what to wear for the occasion, here's some help from the experts. Tushar Ved from Charles and Keith and Shilpee Sharma from Shoppers Stop have listed tips on what to wear this Valentine's Day for women. Opt for flirty ankle strap heels or playful pumps with a bardot neckline tiered dress or just the classic little black dress to woo your partner, they suggest. If going on a coffee date, opt for a simple yet classy bright schiffley dress. Carry whatever you choose to wear with confidence and it is bound look good. A dress is nothing but a reflection of you, be it high heel shoes or sneakers. Be happy and slay in style! Happy Valentine's Day 2019!

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: Ankle strap heels can add all the sass to your look.

Shoe tips for Valentine's Day:

1. Ankle strap heels: Ankle strap heels are a must-have this season. Sophisticated and chic, these look effortlessly on trend with any outfit. Sling backs and ankle straps accented in metallic buckles, floral eyelets and criss-cross pleats are ideal for the much needed stability in your stride. Be date-ready in candy colours, subtle golds and deep maroons.

2. Pumps: Classic pointed pumps are stylish. It is one of the most versatile styles. Pumps look great with cropped pants, mini-skirts, and, well, just about anything for the perfect date. Styled in vibrant prints, embossed textures and embellished mesh details, pair these pumps with your favourite sling/clutch to complete the look.

3. Sneakers: The minimal look is here to stay. Globally, designers continue to show their love to this most wearable style. The humble sneaker is undoubtedly the biggest footwear trend of the year and has kicked off a total fashion revolution. Sported by models, celebrities, bloggers and designers, sneakers have worked for almost all occasions as a fashion statement.

4. Classic sliders: Classic sliders in pastel hues are the ideal accessory this summer. The ease to slip on and off make slides the perfect companion for a beach sundowner or poolside party. Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: Wear a dress that's simply stylish and adds a bit of glam factor.

Dressing tips for Valentine's Day:

1. Brunch date look: A bardot neckline, tiered dress offsets the valentine mood for that special brunch date. Accessorise the outfit with a dainty golden pair of earrings and a chic neck piece. Style the oufit with a pair of wedges, a clutch or sling bag.

2. Lunch date look: For a brunch or lunch date, team a romantic dress with a pair of pencil heels for a touch of glamour, or flat sandals for a casual vibe. Versatility is the name of the game.

3. Coffee date look: Opt for a simple yet classy bright schiffley dress. Pair the dress with white flats or sneakers and a long chain for a crisp, V-Day feel.

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: A little black dress is all you need to turn up the heat.

4. Dinner date look: A great little black dress is always a good idea. Wear a classic black shift dress from the office straight to a dinner date. Lace ruffles and flutters and embellished neckline add to the chic look. Accessorise with a pair of chic earrings, a shiny clutch and stilettos and your good to go.

Do something extra for your special day. Efforts will pay off. Happy Valentine's Day!