Valentine's Day: How Would You Wish Your Valentine? Choose From These WhatsApp Wishes

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: There are never enough "I Love You's' for the people in love.

Valentine's Day, celebrated as the "day of love" worldwide is finally here after a mushy Valentine Week. While you have been on a journey of love with your beloved with Rose Day, Teddy Day, Chocolate Day, Propose Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day, the culmination of the love week - Valentine's Day - is the day you need to put in your best foot forward and make it memorable for you and your partner. To make the day extra special and treasured, we have compiled a number of messages and wishes that range from being funny to sentimental. Take your pick and express it from your heart. May you both have a lovely day! Happy Valentine's Day 2019!

Valentine's Day 2019: Wishes, Shayari, GIFs, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Greetings You Can Send To Your Valentine On V-Day:

Those three words are not enough, can never be. But you, my darling, are my first and last Valentine. Will you marry me?



"Happiness is being married to your best friend."

Be mine for today, for tomorrow and forever Valentine.

Life without you is like a broken pencil: pointless.

Happy Valentine's Day!



Locks are never made without a matching key. Luckily for me, you came into this world with the key that unlocks my heart. It's safe to say that we're meant to be.

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: I am blessed to have you as my Valentine.

"Love is missing someone whenever you are apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you are close by heart. As we are. Happy Valentine's Day, Sweetheart. "



Love is like a beautiful flower. It needs precious care, dedication, and hard work. I'm so glad our love has bloomed into such a beautiful, fragrant part of our lives.

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: Love is not blind. It's a careful choice where you can't look beyond that choice.

Every day we add a page to our love life. This Valentine's Day let's write a whole chapter together. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day!



"Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along." . Happy Valentine's Day!

You are the first thing that comes to my mind when I wake up and the last thing that comes to my mind before I go to sleep. Happy Valentine's Day!



I love you not because of who you are, but because of who I am when I am with you. Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: I fall in love with you every day.

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person. Happy Valentine's Day!



There are never enough "I Love Yous". Happy Valentine's Day!



I use the language of love more than all other languages because you are my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!

You didn't whisper into my ear,

you whispered into my heart.

It was not my lips that you kissed

but my soul.

I'll love you forever and ever.

Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: From here to a lifetime of togetherness.

Every day I fall more in love with you and this Valentine's Day, I love you more than I ever have. Happy Valentine's Day 2019!



Your hugs heal me every day. They are pure, beautiful, warm and lovely. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetheart.

Tere diye hue gulaab mein khooshboo aaj bhi hai..

Teri pehli chhuan ka ehsaas aaj bhi hai…

Chhed di jo dil mein tarangein, unmein saaz aaj bhi hai…

Khaamoshiyon mein bhi jo kaha tune..

Kaanon mein goonjti wo awaaz aaj bhi hai.

Happy Valentine's Day!



I love reading love stories, but honestly, ours is my favorite. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetheart.

Your values speak volumes, your eyes speak love. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: You make my heart burst with love.

All my problems fade away when I get a bear hug from you. Happy Valentine's Day!



The relationship between two people is like the relationship between the hand and the eye. If the hand gets hurt, the eye cries, and if the eye cries the hand wipes its tears. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: When I look into your eyes, I see me.

The first day I met you I found me.

I didn't fall in love with you,

I walked in love with you, my darling Valentine.