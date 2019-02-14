Valentine's Day - "the day to celebrate love" - is here. While you are with your partner or going to visit your beloved or you two are planning a long drive, love songs will instantly get you in the mood for a mushy day ahead. While you both will have your sets of love songs that would resonate with your love story, here we have compiled some hit and classic tracks to get you swaying with your partner in loving harmony. Ball dance this evening or simply sink into these melodies and have a great day! Happy Valentine's Day!
Happy Valentine's Day 2019: 10 Romantic Songs To Get You In The Mood For Love
Chasing Cars:
The beautiful song by Snow Patrol from his album "Eyes Open" is in the "favourite-list" of the lovers. The evergreen lyrics of the song tug the heart's strings:
Let's 's waste time chasing cars around our heads
I need your grace
To remind me
To find my own
If I lay here
If I just lay here
Would you lie with me and just forget the world?
Tu Hi Re
AR Rahman's golden composition Tu Hi Re from the movie "Bombay" explains the lover's helpless condition. The lyrics of this evergreen melody are:
Tu Hi Re, Tu Hi Re Tere Bina Main Kaise Jiyu
Aajaa Re, Aajaa Re, Yu He Tadpa Na Tu Mujhko
Jaan Re, Jaan Re, In Saanso Mein Bas Jaa Tu
Chaand Re, Chaand Re, Aajaa Dil Ki Zameen Pe Tu
You Say It Best When You say Nothing At All
Ronan Keating's "When You say Nothing At All" can light up a dull day. The song strums the right chords and hits straight at the heart.
Its lyrics are lovely too:
The smile on your face let's me know that you need me
There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me
The touch of your hand says you'll catch me if wherever I fall
You say it best when you say nothing at all
Muskurane Ki Wajah
Arijit Singh's pleasant voice in "Muskurane Ki Wajah" from the movie "Citylights" is a song for keeps.
The lyrics send the right message:
Muskurane ki wajah tum ho
Gungunane ki wajah tum ho
Jiya jaaye na, jaaye na, jaaye na
O re piya re
Jo mile usme kaat lenge ham
Thodi khushiyaan thode aansu baant lenge ham...
Can't Help Falling In Love
"Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley, a timeless song to get you in the mood for love.
The lyrics are classic and resonate with young and old:
Wise men say only fools rush in
But I can't help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can't help falling in love with you...
Tu Mile
Sung in a soothing voice by Kumar Sanu, the "Tu Mile" song from the 1994 movie Criminal is a popular love song that is loved by all.
Lyrics convey feelings of inseparable love.
Tu Mile Dil Khile
Aur Jeene Ko Kya Chahiye
Na Ho Tu Udaas Tere Pas Pas
Mai Rahunga Zindagi Bhar...
Sanu Ik Pal Chaen Na Aaye
While almost all love songs sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan can be classified in this category, Sanu ik pal chaen na aaye somehow manages to convey a lover's longing the best.
The lyrics go like this:
Sanu ik pal chaen na aavay sajna tere bina
Sada kaleya ji nahi lagra sajna tairay bina...
Everything I do
"Everything I do" is a classic by Bryan Adams that's just one of the most loveliest songs to dedicate to your loved one.
The lyrics just strikes the right chords:
Look into my eyes
You will see
What you mean to me
Search your heart
Search your soul
And when you find me there, you'll search no more
Pyaar Hua Chupke Se:
The iconic love song from the movie "1942: A Love Story" sung in melodious voice of Kavita Krishnamurthy will make you and partner blush. It is one of the most celebrated love songs of the Indian cinema and just lights up the day.
The lyrics go like this:
Kyon naye lag rahe hain ye dharti gagan
Maina poochha to boli ye pagli pawan
Pyaar hua chupke se..
Ye kya hua chupke se...
Annie's song
John Denver has sung a memorable song that can drown one deep in love.
Here are the lyrics:
Come let me love you
Let me give my life to you
Let me drown in your laughter
Let me die in your arms
Let me lay down beside you
Let me always be with you
Come let me love you
Come love me again
Sing, dance with joy and fall in love all over again! Happy Valentine's Day, love birds!