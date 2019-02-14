Valentine's Day 2019: Ball dance this evening or simply sink into these melodies and have a great day!

Valentine's Day - "the day to celebrate love" - is here. While you are with your partner or going to visit your beloved or you two are planning a long drive, love songs will instantly get you in the mood for a mushy day ahead. While you both will have your sets of love songs that would resonate with your love story, here we have compiled some hit and classic tracks to get you swaying with your partner in loving harmony. Ball dance this evening or simply sink into these melodies and have a great day! Happy Valentine's Day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2019: 10 Romantic Songs To Get You In The Mood For Love

Chasing Cars:

The beautiful song by Snow Patrol from his album "Eyes Open" is in the "favourite-list" of the lovers. The evergreen lyrics of the song tug the heart's strings:

Let's 's waste time chasing cars around our heads

I need your grace

To remind me

To find my own

If I lay here

If I just lay here

Would you lie with me and just forget the world?

Tu Hi Re

AR Rahman's golden composition Tu Hi Re from the movie "Bombay" explains the lover's helpless condition. The lyrics of this evergreen melody are:

Tu Hi Re, Tu Hi Re Tere Bina Main Kaise Jiyu

Aajaa Re, Aajaa Re, Yu He Tadpa Na Tu Mujhko

Jaan Re, Jaan Re, In Saanso Mein Bas Jaa Tu

Chaand Re, Chaand Re, Aajaa Dil Ki Zameen Pe Tu

You Say It Best When You say Nothing At All

Ronan Keating's "When You say Nothing At All" can light up a dull day. The song strums the right chords and hits straight at the heart.

Its lyrics are lovely too:

The smile on your face let's me know that you need me

There's a truth in your eyes saying you'll never leave me

The touch of your hand says you'll catch me if wherever I fall

You say it best when you say nothing at all

Muskurane Ki Wajah

Arijit Singh's pleasant voice in "Muskurane Ki Wajah" from the movie "Citylights" is a song for keeps.

The lyrics send the right message:



Muskurane ki wajah tum ho

Gungunane ki wajah tum ho

Jiya jaaye na, jaaye na, jaaye na

O re piya re

Jo mile usme kaat lenge ham

Thodi khushiyaan thode aansu baant lenge ham...

Can't Help Falling In Love

"Can't Help Falling In Love" by Elvis Presley, a timeless song to get you in the mood for love.

The lyrics are classic and resonate with young and old:



Wise men say only fools rush in

But I can't help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be a sin

If I can't help falling in love with you...

Tu Mile

Sung in a soothing voice by Kumar Sanu, the "Tu Mile" song from the 1994 movie Criminal is a popular love song that is loved by all.

Lyrics convey feelings of inseparable love.

Tu Mile Dil Khile

Aur Jeene Ko Kya Chahiye

Na Ho Tu Udaas Tere Pas Pas

Mai Rahunga Zindagi Bhar...



Sanu Ik Pal Chaen Na Aaye

While almost all love songs sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan can be classified in this category, Sanu ik pal chaen na aaye somehow manages to convey a lover's longing the best.

The lyrics go like this:

Sanu ik pal chaen na aavay sajna tere bina

Sada kaleya ji nahi lagra sajna tairay bina...

Everything I do

"Everything I do" is a classic by Bryan Adams that's just one of the most loveliest songs to dedicate to your loved one.

The lyrics just strikes the right chords:

Look into my eyes

You will see

What you mean to me

Search your heart

Search your soul

And when you find me there, you'll search no more

Pyaar Hua Chupke Se:

The iconic love song from the movie "1942: A Love Story" sung in melodious voice of Kavita Krishnamurthy will make you and partner blush. It is one of the most celebrated love songs of the Indian cinema and just lights up the day.

The lyrics go like this:

Kyon naye lag rahe hain ye dharti gagan

Maina poochha to boli ye pagli pawan

Pyaar hua chupke se..

Ye kya hua chupke se...

Annie's song

John Denver has sung a memorable song that can drown one deep in love.

Here are the lyrics:

Come let me love you

Let me give my life to you

Let me drown in your laughter

Let me die in your arms

Let me lay down beside you

Let me always be with you

Come let me love you

Come love me again

Sing, dance with joy and fall in love all over again! Happy Valentine's Day, love birds!