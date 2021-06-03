Mumbai Vaccination Drive To Remain Suspended Today Over Jab Shortage

33,24,428 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Mumbai till June 1 (Representational)

The Covid vaccination drive will remain suspended in Mumbai today at the centres run by the city's civic body and the Maharashtra government due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

Of the total 342 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai, 243 are managed by the BMC and 20 by the state government.

The decision to suspend today's vaccination drive was taken due to the unavailability of a sufficient number of vaccines, the civic body said in a release.

A total of 33,24,428 beneficiaries have been administered Covid vaccine doses in Mumbai till June 1.

The BMC said it was expecting to receive more vaccine doses throughout the day today. Thereafter, the inoculation drive will resume tomorrow.

As of Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 case count reached 7,08,007 while the overall death count 14,938.

The financial capital now has 16,580 active cases, the BMC said.