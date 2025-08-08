Uttarakhand Tragedy A Cloudburst Or Glacier Collapse? BJP Leader Weighs In

Relief and rescue efforts continue in Uttarakhand's Harsil and Dharali after a cloudburst caused flash floods on Tuesday afternoon. Efforts are on to rebuild the Bailey Bridge at Limchigadh to restore road connectivity.

Here are the top 10 updates on Uttarkashi flash floods: The market area in Dharali village of Uttarkashi has been destroyed, said BJP MP Trivendra Rawat while speaking to NDTV. It is not clear if the cloudburst caused flash floods or if a glacier broke, he added. Dharali remains cut off due to extensive landslides and road damage. However, road clearance has progressed up to Limchigadh. A 100-meter-long iron bridge, the Bailey bridge, connecting Gangnani to Dharali, is being rebuilt. The reconstruction, which started last night, is expected to be completed in 24 hours. Trucks carrying construction material had to stop for a brief period after an ambulance got stuck following a landslide at Bhatwari village. After two days of no communication, ten pilgrims from Banaskantha district of Gujarat, who were stranded near Dharali in Uttarakhand, were rescued by the Indian Army and airlifted to Rishikesh. One of the rescued pilgrims reportedly stayed behind voluntarily, choosing to continue the pilgrimage. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting with the Director General of ITBP, NDRF and Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, and took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations in Uttarkashi district. Chief Minister also pledged to provide his one month's salary for disaster relief work in Uttarkashi. The Indian Army, in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and civil administration, continues to lead rescue and relief efforts. NDRF (105 personnel) and SDRF teams are participating in Operation Dharali, along with 10 trained Search and Rescue (SAR) dogs. At least 357 civilians and 13 army personnel have been rescued through a combination of air and ground efforts. Eight soldiers of the 14th Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles are still missing. Around 100 civilians are also missing, said the civil administration. Aviation is playing a key role in rescuing people. On August 7 alone, 68 helicopter sorties were conducted, including six by the Indian Air Force, seven by the Army, and 55 by civil helicopters. A heli-bridging network has been activated between Dehradun, Harsil, Matli, and Dharasu ALG, supported by C-295 aircraft to ferry critical supplies, rescue teams, and stranded civilians. The monsoon in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh continues to affect lives and livelihoods and cause damage to infrastructure. Since the start of the monsoon on June 20, the state has reported 51 landslides, 58 flash floods, and 30 cloudburst events. At least 202 people have died this monsoon season, of which 108 deaths were caused by rain-related disasters, and 94 deaths from road accidents. A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Shimla and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh. Gusty winds are expected in Una and Bilaspur. Heavy rains are expected in three districts of Una, Kangra and Mandi tomorrow.

