Uttarakhand To Offer Police, Government Jobs To Agniveers: Chief Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the state government will bring a proposal for the reservation of Agniveers.

“Agniveeers from the state would be given jobs in the government departments and the Police Department after they serve the nation. The state government will also bring a proposal to the Cabinet for the reservation for Agniveers,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.

He said that the government had already decided to give the government jobs to Agniveers in the state. “When the Agniveer scheme was introduced, I met with various military officers and veterans for a discussion. We had decided back then that we would give jobs to the Agniveers,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, the Chief Minister along with his mother planted a tree under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

“To make nature greener, plant a tree in the name of your mother,” the Chief Minister wrote on X while joining the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign organised by MDDA in Dehradun.

He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, millions of trees have been planted across the country as a part of this campaign.

“This campaign symbolises respect for nature as well as for mothers. Let us all fulfil our responsibilities towards nature by planting trees and take a pledge to protect nature,” the Chief Minister added.

