Uttarakhand On Alert As Ganga Swells Amid Heavy Rains

The Ganga water level has reached the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal in Rishikesh.

After the torrential rains in Uttarakhand, the water level of the Ganga River in Rishikesh witnessed a surge on Sunday. As the water level of the river reached the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) issued an alert for travellers and warned them to avoid the ghats at night.

Lokjeet, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dehradun, said the police are in constant touch with the administration and that the people residing near the river banks have been displaced.

"The rise in water level was predicted earlier. We are in constant contact with the administration and concerned departments. The police are also taking preventive actions. People living near the river bank have been displaced. Efforts are being made to stop people from visiting the river banks," he told ANI.

The Meteorological Centre in Uttarakhand has predicted heavy rainfall over several parts of the state until July 10.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in many places, with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas in the Kumaon region. Heavy rains are also expected in the Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand on July 7.

The weather report also predicts heavy rains in the Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, and Uttarkashi districts on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms with lightning and intense to very intense spells are likely on July 8-9 in the hills and plains of the state," stated the forecast.

"Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10," according to the weather report.

Given the heavy rainfall alert, the state government has appealed to all residents to stay in safe areas and remain cautious due to the potential disasters caused by heavy rains.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the district magistrates of all concerned districts to remain on high alert regarding the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts on July 7.

