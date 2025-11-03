Uttarakhand Makes History With First-Ever High-Altitude Marathon At Adi Kailash

In a first for Uttarakhand, a high-altitude marathon was held on Sunday at Adi Kailash - the sacred site located at an altitude of 14,000 feet above sea level in Pithoragarh district. The 60-km "Adi Kailash Parikrama Run" flagged off at 5 am in freezing temperatures, drawing participants from 22 states.

Union Minister of State for Road Transport Ajay Tamta flagged off the marathon from Jolingkong. The event was organised to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the formation of Uttarakhand. The state celebrates its foundation day every year on November 9th.

During the event, Tamta stated that the event was the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's determined resolve to revitalise the Adi Kailash region, which remains deserted during winter, and keep it active year, round for locals, adventure sports enthusiasts, and pilgrims.

He stated that the marathon's success reflects the Prime Minister's vision, which focuses on promoting year-round economic activity in border villages.

Tamta also expressed confidence that the event will usher in a new era of winter tourism in the snow-capped Himalayas and attract tourists year-round.

On this occasion, the Minister thanked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Army, the district administration, and local residents for arranging accommodation and other necessary facilities in Gunji for the athletes from across the country.

State Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal said that over 580 runners, aged between 15 and 60, participated in the marathon.

He said the participants completed the race in extremely cold temperatures ranging from minus 9 to minus 14 degrees Celsius.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated all the participants, organisers, and local people for the successful organisation of the state's first high-altitude marathon.

Dhami described the event as a proud moment for Uttarakhand. He said that this historic ultra run, held at a sacred and spiritual site like Adi Kailash, symbolises courage and dedication.