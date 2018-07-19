14 Killed, 17 Injured After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand

The accident occurred near Kirgani on Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri highway around 8 am when the Uttarakhand Roadways bus plunged into a 250-metre deep gorge, Tehri District Magistrate Sonika said.

All India | | Updated: July 19, 2018 13:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
14 Killed, 17 Injured After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarakhand

14 people were killed, 17 injured when an Uttarakhand state-run bus fell into a deep gorge

New Tehri: 

14 people were killed and 17 injured when the state-run bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge around 15 km from Chamba town in Tehri district this morning, a senior official said.

The accident occurred near Kirgani, around 90 kilometres away from state capital Dehradun on Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri highway around 8 am when the Uttarakhand Roadways bus plunged into a 250-metre deep gorge, Tehri District Magistrate Sonika said.

14 people were killed and 17 injured, she said.

Six of the injured were flown in a chopper for treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh, while the rest were being treated at Tehri district hospital and Masiha hospital in Chamba, she said.

0u5qjqp

The accident occurred near Kirgani, around 90 kilometres away from state capital Dehradun on Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri highway around 8 am

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Police and SDRF teams were conducting rescue operations, the district magistrate said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttarakhand Bus AccidentTehri Bus AccidentKirgani

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................