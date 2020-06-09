Woman Shot Dead Over Extra-Marital Affair In UP's Moradabad: Police

Further investigation is underway, police said (Representational)

A woman was allegedly shot dead by another woman in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday for allegedly having an affair with her husband, the police said.

The alleged attacker, identified as Shabana, has been arrested. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the police said.

"We have arrested the woman who attacked the victim. Shabana's husband was living with the victim from a long time, which she could not tolerate," said Amit Pathak, SSP Moradabad.

Further investigation is underway.