Uttar Pradesh Woman Alleges Foeticide, Unnatural Sex, Dowry Harassment, Police Begins Probe

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws alleging forced unnatural sex, dowry demands and foeticide, police said on Friday.

Police have launched a probe against the husband and his family under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Dowry Prohibition Act, officials said.

In her complaint filed at a women's police station on Thursday, the 32-year-old woman accused her husband, who works with the Central Water Commission, and his family of severe physical and mental abuse.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said after their marriage in 2017, the woman lived with her husband in Lucknow. Her in-laws, including her husband's parents, brother and sister, frequently visited them.

"The woman alleged that despite giving substantial dowry, her husband and in-laws continued to demand a car and subjected her to physical and mental torture. She also alleged that after she became pregnant, her husband performed unnatural sexual acts with her against her will," the SP said.

"As per the complaint, the husband kicked the victim in the stomach multiple times in September last year when she was pregnant. The woman reportedly suffered a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding," the officer said.

