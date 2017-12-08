Uttar Pradesh Wants More Companies To Invest, Vows 'Zero Tolerance' To Crime

The Uttar Pradesh government today invited businesses to invest in the state assuring them of 'zero tolerance' with regard to law and order situation, besides better business climate and substantial policy framework.For boosting investments and development opportunities in the state, Yogi Adityanath government had in July approved Industrial Investment and Employment Policy, 2017.The new policy is aimed at facilitating ease of doing business besides employment generation, as also establishing a new 'Make in UP' department to derive the maximum benefits of the Make in India scheme."Earlier, UP was the last destination for industrialists as far as law and order was concerned. Now the government has zero tolerance for crime and for people who are protecting criminals," UP Minister of Industrial Development Satish Mahana told reporters and investors here.He was speaking at a CII event titled Uttar Pradesh Investor Summit, Delhi Roadshow.He further said the recently introduced industrial investment policy is the reflection and the roadmap for the historic approach that the administration has taken up not only for industrial development but also for overall standard of living, creation of jobs and exploring new avenues with substantial policy framework.The UP government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced its aim to attract over Rs 5 lakh crore investment and create 20 lakh jobs in Uttar Pradesh by 2022.Stating that the state has the largest railway network of about 9,000 km besides major airport connectivity, Alok Sinha, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Principle Secretary, said there is great opportunity for investors to access various markets.