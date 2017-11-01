NTPC Explosion LIVE Updates: 18 People Dead, 100 Injured In Boiler Blast

All India | Posted by | Updated: November 01, 2017 21:46 IST
NTPC Explosion LIVE Updates: 18 People Dead, 100 Injured In Boiler Blast

Raebareli NTPC power plant: Over 50 people are said to be injured in the boiler pipe explosion.

Raebareli:  Four people have reportedly died and scores are injured after a boiler pipe explosion in the National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC's power plant in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. A top official in Unchahar says about 50 are injured in the accident.
 

Here are the live updates for Raebareli NTPC explosion:




Nov 01, 2017
21:46 (IST)
The Number Of Dead Now Reaches 18

Eighteen deaths have been confirmed by the district administration as at 9:30 at night. While 22 victims with severe burn injuries have been referred to hospitals in Lucknow, another 15 are in a Rae Bareli hospital. Some victims were also sent to Allahabad for treatment, NTPC officials said.
Nov 01, 2017
19:02 (IST)
The number of casualties has risen to 12.
Nov 01, 2017
18:44 (IST)
10 bodies recovered, at least 60-70 people injured

10 bodies have been recovered and at least 60-70 people are injured, Uttar Pradesh  ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said. "Our primary objective is to provide immediate medical treatment to those injured," he added.

Nov 01, 2017
18:34 (IST)

Many more feared trapped inside the 500 MW boiler unit at NTPC

Nov 01, 2017
18:31 (IST)
Those injured are being taken to nearby hospitals. 

Nov 01, 2017
18:20 (IST)

32-member National Disaster Response Force team leaves for Unchahar

Nov 01, 2017
18:14 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath government has announced a compensation of rupees 50 thousand to those severely injured in the incident and 25 thousand for those with minor injuries. 
Nov 01, 2017
18:12 (IST)
Number of deaths rises to 8
Nov 01, 2017
18:09 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh government announces 2 lakh compensation for families of deceased 

Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the NTPC pipe burst in Raebareli and also announced a compensation of Rupees 2 lakhs for the families of the deceased. 


Nov 01, 2017
18:05 (IST)

Those injured are being taken to Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow for treatment which will be funded by the Uttar Pradesh government. 
Nov 01, 2017
17:53 (IST)

Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of explosion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the explosion at the NTPC plant in Raebareli and has directed the principal home secretary to ensure all steps needed for rescue and relief operations.

