Uttar Pradesh Man Rapes Woman For 2 Months On Promise Of Marriage, Arrested

Police have sent the woman to the district hospital for a medical examination. (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped for two months on the promise of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused.

Avinash Singh, Ubhaon police station in-charge, said the woman was abducted two months ago by a man of Kundel village and taken to Lucknow, where she was raped on the pretext of marriage.

On the complaint of the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested.

Police have sent the woman to the district hospital for a medical examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)