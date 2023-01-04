Uttar Pradesh Man, 45, Raped And Killed 5-Year-Old Girl; Sentenced To Death

The convict raped and strangled the minor in 2021. (Representational)

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Wednesday awarded a death sentence to a man for raping and killing a five-year-old girl in 2021.

Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO), Special Judge Anu Saxena also imposed a fine of Rs 2.70 lakh on the convict Rambahadur Prajapati (45), government advocate (prosecutor) Kamal Singh said.

On April 18, 2021, Rambahadur Prajapati raped and strangled the minor in a village under Marka police station area, he said.

