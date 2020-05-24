UP's Jhansi Preps Chemical Spray To Hit 3-Km-Long Locust Swarm

An official said the swarm of locusts, which is moving, is small in size. (Representational)

The Jhansi district administration in Uttar Pradesh has directed fire brigade to keep its vehicle ready with chemicals following a sudden movement by a swarm of locusts. Locust is a pest which destroys crops and vegetation.

District Magistrate Andra Vamsi, who chaired a meeting in this regard, said: "The villagers along with the common public has been told to inform control room about the movement. The locusts will go places where there is green grass or greenery. Hence, details about the movement at such places must be shared."

Deputy Director Agriculture Kamal Katiyar said the swarm of locusts, which is moving, is small in size. "We have got news that nearly 2.5 to 3-kilometre long swarm of locusts has entered the country. A team has come from Kota (Rajasthan) to tackle the locusts."

At present, the locust swarm is at Bangra Magarpur in Jhansi.

"Spraying of insecticides will be done in the night," Mr Katiyar said.