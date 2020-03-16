UP Got Back Lost Prestige Under BJP Rule: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said state was in pitiable condition during past regimes (File)

Uttar Pradesh has got back its lost prestige in the past three years of the BJP rule, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Monday.

"UP has regained its lost prestige in the past three years. Our government has successfully implemented schemes launched by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the state is benefited by them," the CM said addressing a programme organised by a news channel here.

The CM said the state was in "pitiable condition" during past regimes.

Development was hampered and the law and order situation was worse, he claimed, adding that people were forced to migrate from UP.

"Our government has established the rule of law and crime has declined due to which investment is coming in a big way," he claimed.

On anti-CAA protests, he said, "Those involved in arson and damaged properties will be dealt with strictly. In a democracy, there is freedom to protest but there should be no violence."

On the issue of coronavirus, the CM said the state has made adequate measures to deal with it.