"Kanwar Yatris Go Through Media Trial, Labelled Terrorists": Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that Kanwar Yatra pilgrims go through "media trials" and are labelled "criminals and terrorists".

"From the lowest class to the highest class, every person is connected to this movement (Kanwar Yatra). It is a wonderful display of unity. There is no discrimination of caste, region, class, religion or community," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

"However, there is a media trial, and the Kanwar Yatra is being defamed. They (Kanwar Yatris) are even labelled as criminals and terrorists. This reflects a mentality that seeks to tarnish India's heritage in every way," he added.

The Kanwar Yatra, an annual Hindu pilgrimage, began on July 11. There have been reports of incidents of Kanwariyas allegedly damaging cars or vandalising shops in Uttar Pradesh. The reports have prompted reactions from the Opposition, including the Congress.