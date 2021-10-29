UP First State To Administer 13 Crore Covid Jabs: Yogi Adityanath

YOgi Adityanath dedicated the achievement to PM, Covid warriors and public cooperation (File)

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to administer 13 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday and asked people to get inoculated against the virus.

"Today UP has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of 13 crore doses of Covid vaccine. This historic achievement is dedicated to the guidance of respected Prime Minister, the commitment of Corona warriors, and disciplined public cooperation," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

"You must get the vaccine when it's your turn," he added.

Uttar Pradesh logged eight fresh Covid cases while 12 recovered and were discharged, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

So far, 16,87,135 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the state, he said, adding that the state now has 98 active cases.